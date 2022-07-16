In the Corner

Jeff and I had breakfast at a local restaurant the other day. They have a beautiful garden area where you can dine so we decided since the cool morning air hadn't given way to the heat of the day just yet it was the perfect place to dine.



This little vignette set up in one corner of the dining area in the garden. I don't know why, I just found it very appealing! I first turned it into a painting in the Night Cafe Studio, but I used the painting as a texture/overlay on the image. I like the effect although you really can't detect the original.