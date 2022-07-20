Previous
It's Too Hot to Fly by olivetreeann
It's Too Hot to Fly

Found this little Lady Bug perched on a thorn bush by the driveway when I came home from work today. It was 5:30 pm and the sign on the bank read 91 degrees (F). Yikes! It's supposed to be cooling off when the sun goes down!
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Diane
Excellent image--nice detail, great processing. Scary that it is so hot in so many places.
July 21st, 2022  
LManning (Laura)
She’s so beautiful and glossy! Hope the heat breaks for you soon.
July 21st, 2022  
Chris Cook
Terrific. Hope it cools down for you soon
July 21st, 2022  
KWind
Super close up!
July 21st, 2022  
gloria jones
Stellar capture
July 21st, 2022  
Shutterbug
That is really special. Beautiful image details and I love the frame and processing.
July 21st, 2022  
Milanie
Like your processing and focus on this
July 21st, 2022  
