Photo 4218
It's Too Hot to Fly
Found this little Lady Bug perched on a thorn bush by the driveway when I came home from work today. It was 5:30 pm and the sign on the bank read 91 degrees (F). Yikes! It's supposed to be cooling off when the sun goes down!
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
7
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8536
photos
209
followers
209
following
Views
7
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
20th July 2022 5:58pm
Tags
bug
Diane
ace
Excellent image--nice detail, great processing. Scary that it is so hot in so many places.
July 21st, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
She’s so beautiful and glossy! Hope the heat breaks for you soon.
July 21st, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
Terrific. Hope it cools down for you soon
July 21st, 2022
KWind
ace
Super close up!
July 21st, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Stellar capture
July 21st, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
That is really special. Beautiful image details and I love the frame and processing.
July 21st, 2022
Milanie
ace
Like your processing and focus on this
July 21st, 2022
