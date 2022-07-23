The Project

Here is the result of all my extra hours this week- a dozen pamphlets from my website with pictures (most of them) from 365. It's exciting to see them looking so professional! They cover a ranges of subjects like dealing with stress or what we allow to influence our lives. The one you see front and center with the map is my Covid testimony. They were made free to anyone who came through the doors at our open house to see what our church was like and it was exciting to see folks picking them up and taking them home.