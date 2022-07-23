Previous
The Project by olivetreeann
Photo 4221

The Project

Here is the result of all my extra hours this week- a dozen pamphlets from my website with pictures (most of them) from 365. It's exciting to see them looking so professional! They cover a ranges of subjects like dealing with stress or what we allow to influence our lives. The one you see front and center with the map is my Covid testimony. They were made free to anyone who came through the doors at our open house to see what our church was like and it was exciting to see folks picking them up and taking them home.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
You will become very famous with all these cards. Everyone who sees them will appreciate the clever artwork!
July 24th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Wow, what a beautiful idea. And they look totally professional.
July 24th, 2022  
