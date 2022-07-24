Sign up
Photo 4222
Construction Art 5
I think this pallet held some sort of construction materials but it caught my eye while lying empty on the ground next to the elevator construction site. It reminded me of a stained glass window so...
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8546
photos
209
followers
209
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
23rd July 2022 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
annfoolery
katy
ace
your talent made it a perfect stained glass window Ann beautiful
July 26th, 2022
*lynn
ace
beautiful outcome
July 26th, 2022
