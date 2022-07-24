Previous
Construction Art 5 by olivetreeann
Photo 4222

Construction Art 5

I think this pallet held some sort of construction materials but it caught my eye while lying empty on the ground next to the elevator construction site. It reminded me of a stained glass window so...
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Ann H. LeFevre

katy ace
your talent made it a perfect stained glass window Ann beautiful
July 26th, 2022  
*lynn ace
beautiful outcome
July 26th, 2022  
