Photo 4226
Dad
Penny here again to help out Miss Ann with another anagram. Yup, that's my crazy D-A-D, or D-A-D backwards, taking another selfie! Do any of you have a dad as crazy as this?
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
21st July 2022 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photographer
,
lego
,
anagram
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
jul2022words
Walks @ 7
ace
Fun
July 28th, 2022
katy
ace
Such a cute capture. I had a dad as crazy as that but I don’t think he ever used a selfie stick
July 28th, 2022
