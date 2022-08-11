Sign up
Photo 4240
Abstract at the Concert
I was poised to take a picture of the band and the flash went off. It made for a strange picture, but worked out nicely as an abstract.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
4
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8580
photos
208
followers
208
following
1161% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
10th August 2022 8:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2022
Mallory
ace
This is so cool! Fav
August 12th, 2022
katy
ace
Sometimes a happy accident makes a fabulous photo as in this case
August 12th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
An awesome abstract.
August 12th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice
August 12th, 2022
