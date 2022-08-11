Previous
Abstract at the Concert by olivetreeann
Abstract at the Concert

I was poised to take a picture of the band and the flash went off. It made for a strange picture, but worked out nicely as an abstract.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Mallory ace
This is so cool! Fav
August 12th, 2022  
katy ace
Sometimes a happy accident makes a fabulous photo as in this case
August 12th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
An awesome abstract.
August 12th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice
August 12th, 2022  
