Oh For the Love of Abstracts by olivetreeann
Oh For the Love of Abstracts

This one was fun to play with. More stuff at the construction site and lots of color morphing until it ended up looking like this.

It's been a good, but long day, so I'm posting tonight and coming back tomorrow to catch up with your pictures. Thanks for stopping by!
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Ann H. LeFevre

katy ace
FAV escellent abstract results
August 15th, 2022  
