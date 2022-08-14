Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4243
Oh For the Love of Abstracts
This one was fun to play with. More stuff at the construction site and lots of color morphing until it ended up looking like this.
It's been a good, but long day, so I'm posting tonight and coming back tomorrow to catch up with your pictures. Thanks for stopping by!
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8586
photos
208
followers
208
following
1162% complete
View this month »
4236
4237
4238
4239
4240
4241
4242
4243
Latest from all albums
4149
4240
4150
4241
4151
4242
4243
4152
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
13th August 2022 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
etsooi-144
,
abstractaug2022
katy
ace
FAV escellent abstract results
August 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close