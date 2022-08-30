Previous
Sweet Abstract by olivetreeann
Photo 4257

Sweet Abstract

If you want to see the source picture for this abstract, go to my second album today. You never know how these pictures start, nor do I know where they're going to end!

I apologize for a larger upload today. I'm trying to finish August by the end of August- which is tomorrow! Only comment on what you'd like to- no need to do all of them.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Ann H. LeFevre

Love the color and negative space. Doesn’t look at all like what you started with.
August 31st, 2022  
