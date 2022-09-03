Previous
Fruit in a Bowl by olivetreeann
Fruit in a Bowl

What's left of the grapes and a nectarine sitting in a bowl on the counter today- just in case you couldn't tell by looking at the picture (giggle).
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
bkb in the city
Nice job
September 4th, 2022  
katy ace
I love all the wild and cazy colors
September 4th, 2022  
