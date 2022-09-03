Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4263
Fruit in a Bowl
What's left of the grapes and a nectarine sitting in a bowl on the counter today- just in case you couldn't tell by looking at the picture (giggle).
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8626
photos
207
followers
206
following
1167% complete
View this month »
4256
4257
4258
4259
4260
4261
4262
4263
Latest from all albums
4169
4260
4261
4170
4171
4262
4263
4172
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
grapes
,
nectarine
,
sep22words
bkb in the city
Nice job
September 4th, 2022
katy
ace
I love all the wild and cazy colors
September 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close