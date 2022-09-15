Previous
Flutter by olivetreeann
Photo 4275

Flutter

I had taken some shots of the leaves fluttering in the wind this morning but when Jeff and I were running errands late this afternoon, I noticed the flag doing the same and thought I liked that as a subject better.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great Old Glory capture
September 16th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 16th, 2022  
Diane ace
Very nice!
September 16th, 2022  
