Photo 4275
Flutter
I had taken some shots of the leaves fluttering in the wind this morning but when Jeff and I were running errands late this afternoon, I noticed the flag doing the same and thought I liked that as a subject better.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
15th September 2022 4:39pm
Tags
flag
,
sep22words
gloria jones
ace
Great Old Glory capture
September 16th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 16th, 2022
Diane
ace
Very nice!
September 16th, 2022
