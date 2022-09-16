Retro

Retro: imitative of a style, fashion, or design from the past. Items considered to be "retro" are generally between 20-40 years old. That would mean anything that reflects the years between 1982 and 2002 would be retro now. Wow- those years really don't seem that long ago to me! This collection of Campbell's Soup memorabilia might not qualify since I don't quite recall when Campbell's Soup stopped advertising with the Campbell's Soup kids. I took this shot at Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum- a place filled with Americana collectibles- back in February when our photo club went there. So it may not be authentically "retro" but it is authentically American! ;



Did you grow up with Campbell's Soup? What was your favorite? I liked the Alphabet Soup- I always tried to spell things with the pasta letters before I ate them.