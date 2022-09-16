Previous
olivetreeann
Photo 4276

Retro

Retro: imitative of a style, fashion, or design from the past. Items considered to be "retro" are generally between 20-40 years old. That would mean anything that reflects the years between 1982 and 2002 would be retro now. Wow- those years really don't seem that long ago to me! This collection of Campbell's Soup memorabilia might not qualify since I don't quite recall when Campbell's Soup stopped advertising with the Campbell's Soup kids. I took this shot at Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum- a place filled with Americana collectibles- back in February when our photo club went there. So it may not be authentically "retro" but it is authentically American! ;

Did you grow up with Campbell's Soup? What was your favorite? I liked the Alphabet Soup- I always tried to spell things with the pasta letters before I ate them.
16th September 2022

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Walks @ 7 ace
Brings back great memories. Campbell's soup was a staple in our house. I loved and still love green pea.
September 17th, 2022  
Kathy ace
this does bring back memories. I like how you presented this in b&w& red. I liked Cream of Mushroom Soup.
September 17th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
How cute definitely remember Campbell’s soup. I did like Alphabet Soup, but when I was a little older I bought quite a bit of Mushroom and Tomato soups, because I could make just about anything with them using the Campbell’s Soup cookbook.
September 17th, 2022  
