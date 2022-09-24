Previous
Emotion by olivetreeann
Emotion

Which one fits you today? We've got plenty emotions to choose from!
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Ann H. LeFevre

katy ace
What a cute way to show the various emotions
September 26th, 2022  
Barb ace
LOL These are great! I think I am third from the left on the bottom row. A bit cranky due to unrelenting low back pain... :-(
September 26th, 2022  
