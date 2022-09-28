Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4288
High
Went to the archives for a shot depicting today's word. This was taken at the climbing gym when Lucy and Sam visited in August. (That's Lucy at the top there- but Sam made it to the top too.)
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8677
photos
208
followers
208
following
1175% complete
View this month »
4282
4283
4284
4285
4286
4287
4288
4289
Latest from all albums
4194
4195
4286
4196
4287
4197
4288
4289
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
5th August 2022 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
climb
,
sep22words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close