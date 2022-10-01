Previous
Next
Earthy by olivetreeann
Photo 4291

Earthy

Bits and pieces on the forest floor behind my house- with an artistic twist.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
nicely abstract Ann
October 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise