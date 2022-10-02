Sign up
Photo 4292
Enchanting
This young lady was engrossed in painting a friendship rock when I snapped this shot. I added several layers around her for today's word. I think butterflies are always enchanting, don't you?
We're off to a concert at church this afternoon- I'll be back later...
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Vesna
Cute!
October 2nd, 2022
Milanie
ace
Really sweet the way you did this
October 2nd, 2022
