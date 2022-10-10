Previous
Kitchen by olivetreeann
Photo 4300

Kitchen

I'm beat! Learned of the passing of one of my homebound members today, went on a search for a dentist to repair a tooth whose filling fell out Sunday morning, and then wrote out 33 "thinking of you" cards before I left to go home. Then it was time to cook dinner, check out 365, catch up with my mother-in-law with a phone call, and now, I can't wait to go to bed! So you get some quick and easy processing tonight. This little kitchenette is where the staff heats up their hot meals, grabs a cup of coffee, or takes advantage of any treat that's left on the table.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Ann H. LeFevre

Milanie ace
Very nicely done after quite a busy day
October 11th, 2022  
amyK ace
Cool edit
October 11th, 2022  
eDorre Andresen ace
Love this!
October 11th, 2022  
Annie D ace
gorgeous impressionist faffing - love the colours :)
October 11th, 2022  
