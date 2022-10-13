Sign up
Photo 4303
Birds
I spotted this row of seagulls on top of a house by the beach wedding I attended in August. It came in handy for today's word.
My apologies for a larger upload after missing a few days!
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8710
photos
205
followers
205
following
1179% complete
4298
4299
4300
4301
4302
4303
4304
4305
4211
4302
4303
4212
4304
4213
4305
4214
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
20th August 2022 5:54pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
seagulls
,
house
,
oct22words
katy
ace
A really fun composition
October 16th, 2022
