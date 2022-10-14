Previous
Footsteps by olivetreeann
Photo 4304

Footsteps

Another shot from the August archives- this time footsteps on a beach at Cape Cod.

My apologies for a larger upload after missing a few days!
katy ace
so manyt different foortprints in the same spot! Well spotted Ann
October 16th, 2022  
