Previous
Next
Macro by olivetreeann
Photo 4306

Macro

Today's word is... you guessed it- macro! I think the title gave it away.

Acorns on the front step. They are dropping like missiles out of the Oak trees!
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1179% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Wonderful story and great textures.
October 17th, 2022  
bruni ace
Someone or something is up the oaktree. great Macro, Ann.
October 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise