Photo 4306
Macro
Today's word is... you guessed it- macro! I think the title gave it away.
Acorns on the front step. They are dropping like missiles out of the Oak trees!
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8712
photos
205
followers
205
following
1179% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
16th October 2022 5:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
acorns
,
oct22words
Kathy
ace
Wonderful story and great textures.
October 17th, 2022
bruni
ace
Someone or something is up the oaktree. great Macro, Ann.
October 17th, 2022
