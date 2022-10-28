Sign up
Photo 4317
Portrait
My grandson Micah helping me out with today's word. He's holding my point and shoot camera and loves to take photo walks with me. I love it too!
I am catching up with a few days I've missed- no need to comment on all of them.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
