Previous
Next
Portrait by olivetreeann
Photo 4317

Portrait

My grandson Micah helping me out with today's word. He's holding my point and shoot camera and loves to take photo walks with me. I love it too!

I am catching up with a few days I've missed- no need to comment on all of them.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1183% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise