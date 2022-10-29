Previous
Soccer Steps by olivetreeann
Photo 4318

Soccer Steps

Today's word was steps and at first I thought of posting what appears in my second album, but after some thought, I liked this idea better. This is my son Christopher with his two boys. Isaac (in gray) is helping Micah (in red) with some of his soccer skills by playing a game of one on one with him. However, Isaac has a hard time "losing" so he's constantly trying to beat out Micah and then Micah doesn't get the practice he needs. Enter Dad to set things straight!

I am catching up with a few days I've missed- no need to comment on all of them
29th October 2022

Ann H. LeFevre

