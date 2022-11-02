Previous
OWO ISO 100 by olivetreeann
Photo 4323

OWO ISO 100

I went outside with my T3-i today in hopes to find something interesting. Leaves scattered on top of some of our "burn" wood caught my eye. This shot is basically sooc (only a small vignette has been added).
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
John Falconer ace
Nice shot too.
November 3rd, 2022  
