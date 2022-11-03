Previous
OWO Window Lighting by olivetreeann
Photo 4324

OWO Window Lighting

Popped into the sanctuary to take a shot with window lighting just before heading home today.
3rd November 2022

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...


Milanie ace
A very nice capture with the natural light = especially good for b&w
November 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
I love those windows and the light is wonderful.
November 4th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Beautiful detail in those windows! The thought of breakage would be mind boggling!
November 4th, 2022  
Kathy ace
This is simply beautiful. The delicate designs in the windows gorgeous when seeing the light shine through them.
November 4th, 2022  
