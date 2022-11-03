Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4324
OWO Window Lighting
Popped into the sanctuary to take a shot with window lighting just before heading home today.
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8748
photos
202
followers
203
following
1184% complete
View this month »
4317
4318
4319
4320
4321
4322
4323
4324
Latest from all albums
4230
4321
4322
4231
4232
4323
4233
4324
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
3rd November 2022 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
silence
,
organ
,
sanctuary
,
stained glass window
,
owo-5
Milanie
ace
A very nice capture with the natural light = especially good for b&w
November 4th, 2022
Diana
ace
I love those windows and the light is wonderful.
November 4th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Beautiful detail in those windows! The thought of breakage would be mind boggling!
November 4th, 2022
Kathy
ace
This is simply beautiful. The delicate designs in the windows gorgeous when seeing the light shine through them.
November 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close