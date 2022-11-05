Sign up
Photo 4326
OWO Minimal
A few tins in my medicine cabinet for the minimal shot- sometimes I just go with whatever's on hand.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
5th November 2022 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
minimal
,
owo-5
Babs
ace
Love the colours.
November 6th, 2022
Milanie
ace
And then do such neat processing with them!
November 6th, 2022
