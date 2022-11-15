Previous
Next
Walking by olivetreeann
Photo 4336

Walking

Penny here- my photography assignment today was to capture motion so Mom helped me out by walking quickly past me as I snapped the shutter. Dad, well, you know Dad and his selfie stick!

Catching up- AGAIN! Don't feel obligated to comment on all the pictures- one or two is fine.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1188% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
you did a great job of telling the story with this one
November 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise