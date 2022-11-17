Previous
Next
Recipe by olivetreeann
Photo 4338

Recipe

Guess what we had for dinner tonight.

Catching up- AGAIN! Don't feel obligated to comment on all the pictures- one or two is fine.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1188% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
nice set up. Your recipe looks so pristine. mine would have been covered with sauce and spices!
November 21st, 2022  
summerfield ace
katy is hosting bld-16, might as well tag it. might pirate that recipe. i got an air fryer as an early Christmas gift and i'm crazy about it. it's easy to use and there's no residual smell of food (especially when cooking fish). apparently it bakes, too, so i can just use salmon or tuna instead of ground beef, non? aces!
November 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise