Previous
Next
Thankful by olivetreeann
Photo 4345

Thankful

I am thankful for the ability to sit around this table with my family and enjoy their company. I took this just before my family arrived and we filled it with food!
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Beautiful “painting”!
November 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise