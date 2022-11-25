Sign up
Photo 4346
Buttons
Buttons from a box of my grandfather's things. I think they were kept as spares for the buttons on his suit jackets. They came in handy for today's word.
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
4
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
25th November 2022 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buttons
,
nov22words
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
November 25th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
They are so tidy tied together like that. My spares are just a mess in a box.
November 25th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
Nice close up.
November 25th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Love how you composed the pic with a close-up on this nice buttons
November 26th, 2022
