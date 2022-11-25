Previous
Photo 4346

Buttons

Buttons from a box of my grandfather's things. I think they were kept as spares for the buttons on his suit jackets. They came in handy for today's word.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12!
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
November 25th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
They are so tidy tied together like that. My spares are just a mess in a box.
November 25th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
Nice close up.
November 25th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Love how you composed the pic with a close-up on this nice buttons
November 26th, 2022  
