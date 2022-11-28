Sign up
Photo 4349
Metal
Self-explanatory!
Crazy day at work so a quick upload and a promise to be back tomorrow.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
Tags
silver
,
nov22words
katy
ace
pretty light and textures
November 29th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Love the way the lines and curves come together. And the light is really nice on the metal.
November 29th, 2022
