Previous
Next
Sparkles by olivetreeann
Photo 4350

Sparkles

A desperate attempt to make it look like I had a back-up plan for a shot when I realized I didn't have any sparklers left from the summer!
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1192% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise