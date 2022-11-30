Previous
Whoops by olivetreeann
Photo 4351

Whoops

Meet Boris (the brunette fellow standing) and Tad (the blond skateboarder who took a spill), two brothers who usually get themselves in a fix before figuring out it's better to get along than to argue.

I was asked by my two grandsons (at the prodding of their grandfather!) to tell a story on our last visit. Since Isaac and Micah were getting into a few spats that day, I decided to make the main characters two brothers who couldn't agree on anything. Where these names came from, I have no idea! They just popped into my head and brought on fits of laughter from my boys, so of course they stuck. One night as Jeff and I reflected on the silliness of it all, I said, "Wouldn't it be fun to find Lego versions of the two boys in the story. It didn't take long to find some candidates and finally settle on the ones that best fit what I envisioned them to look like- and here they are. They will be introduced to their human counterparts next weekend when they come through PA for a visit!
Ann H. LeFevre

