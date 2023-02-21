Previous
Next
Flash of Red 2023-21 by olivetreeann
Photo 4434

Flash of Red 2023-21

I took this shot last year when we went to Cape Cod for a wedding. I'm not sure why I didn't process it then, but it came in handy for today's word- landscape!
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1214% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Such a lovely image
February 22nd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a perfect spot!
February 22nd, 2023  
Diane ace
Neat photo!
February 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise