Photo 4440
Flash of Red 2023-27
Jeff brought home a new pile of wood for next year. These logs will have a chance to dry out over the summer and he'll split and stack them in the fall. Today, they were models in November, they'll be heat.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
365
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
27th February 2023 4:53pm
wood
woodpile
for2023
Shutterbug
ace
Just hundreds of circles here. Love the patterns and the textures. Perfect in b&w.
February 28th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool circles
February 28th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful circles and textures, such interesting patterns too.
February 28th, 2023
Diane
ace
Great detail, capturing the tree rings.
February 28th, 2023
