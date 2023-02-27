Previous
Flash of Red 2023-27 by olivetreeann
Photo 4440

Flash of Red 2023-27

Jeff brought home a new pile of wood for next year. These logs will have a chance to dry out over the summer and he'll split and stack them in the fall. Today, they were models in November, they'll be heat.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Shutterbug ace
Just hundreds of circles here. Love the patterns and the textures. Perfect in b&w.
February 28th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Cool circles
February 28th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful circles and textures, such interesting patterns too.
February 28th, 2023  
Diane ace
Great detail, capturing the tree rings.
February 28th, 2023  
