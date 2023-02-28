Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4441
Flash of Red 2023-28
Final shot for Flash of Red 2023- my that month went by quickly!
Thanks to all who joined in! The enthusiasm and participation from the 365 community means the world to me!
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
1
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8983
photos
212
followers
212
following
1216% complete
4434
4435
4436
4437
4438
4439
4440
4441
4346
4347
4438
4348
4439
4349
4440
4441
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
28th February 2023 4:59pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
circles
,
for2023
Kathy
ace
An outstanding photo for Feb. 28. Thank you so very much Ann for organizing the Flash of Red Challenge this year. I enjoyed participating.
March 1st, 2023
