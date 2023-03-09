Previous
Next
Rolling in Red by olivetreeann
Photo 4450

Rolling in Red

Some more of Aunt Leslie's brightly colored beads.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1219% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
This looks neat!
March 10th, 2023  
Barb ace
Love how bright and shiny they are!
March 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise