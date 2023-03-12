Sign up
Photo 4453
G-ohhhh Green
Last of the beads and marbles. What shall next week's mini-theme be???
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
green
beads
marbles
rainbow2023
Corinne C
ace
Love it! especially how it goes beyond the frame!
March 13th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Neat still life...love the symmetry
March 13th, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
I sure like this set up, many circles!
March 13th, 2023
katy
ace
such pretty color and a great composition
March 13th, 2023
