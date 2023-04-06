Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4478
What Could it Mean?
I'm not sure but it involves that plastic piece- that's for sure!
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9058
photos
212
followers
213
following
1226% complete
View this month »
4471
4472
4473
4474
4475
4476
4477
4478
Latest from all albums
4384
4475
4476
4385
4386
4477
4478
4387
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
2nd April 2023 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
composite
,
30-shot2023
,
i think this is going to be my favorite of the week
Shutterbug
ace
You are a magician with that plastic piece. Very interesting image.I like the texture and the choice of b&w for this.
April 7th, 2023
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Love this!
April 7th, 2023
katy
ace
an ethereal or cosmic results for this one Ann
April 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close