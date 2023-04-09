Previous
Take a Walk on the Wild Side by olivetreeann
Photo 4481

Take a Walk on the Wild Side

This plastic piece is becoming way too much fun to play with while the housework remains undone!
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Love the colors in this image...nicely done
April 10th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Nicely done. Reminds me of a rocket nose/capsule.
April 10th, 2023  
Babs ace
Oh I like this one. fav.
April 10th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
You are so clever with this. This seems like a story or a book cover.
April 10th, 2023  
