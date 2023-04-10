Sign up
Photo 4482
In the Kitchen Drawer
I'm randomly placing the plastic piece in a number of scenarios this week and I'm starting off in the kitchen.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9066
photos
213
followers
214
following
4475
4476
4477
4478
4479
4480
4481
4482
Tags
30-shots2023
,
it's a mess but i know where everyhting is
Dina Rich
ace
That piece is living quite an exciting life.
April 11th, 2023
