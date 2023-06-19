Previous
Hay Bales in the Setting Sun by olivetreeann
Photo 4552

Hay Bales in the Setting Sun

We had fun watching the field across the street from Isaac and Micah's house get mowed this week. After that the baler came and bundled them came and then the took them away so that they could be used to feed the cows.
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Insta fav!
June 20th, 2023  
Easy FAV! So peaceful
June 20th, 2023  
Lovely
June 20th, 2023  
