Previous
Photo 4552
Hay Bales in the Setting Sun
We had fun watching the field across the street from Isaac and Micah's house get mowed this week. After that the baler came and bundled them came and then the took them away so that they could be used to feed the cows.
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
3
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
16th June 2023 6:41pm
Tags
farmland
30-days-wild23
havest
eDorre
ace
Insta fav!
June 20th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Easy FAV! So peaceful
June 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
June 20th, 2023
