Photo 4592
Have a Seat
Today's word was sofa but I don't have a full-grown sofa anymore (we just have recliners). So a little porcelain sofa that is part of a set which belonged to my mother will have to do.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
Ann H. LeFevre
Tags
sofa
porcelain
july23words
katy
ace
Oh, how cute! A beautiful sofa and I love the textures you have added to the photo
July 30th, 2023
Dawn
ace
How lovely Ann and also memory for you
July 30th, 2023
