Previous
Non-realistic Nail Abstract by olivetreeann
Photo 4608

Non-realistic Nail Abstract

Today it's a two-fer. Word(s) of the day: non-realistic nail (I don't see this one working in any home-improvement project) and the latest entry for Abstract August.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1262% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Looks like an alien worm. I love the vibrant colors.
August 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise