Previous
Photo 4628
One Year Ago Today September 3
One year ago today I photographed some apples but posted something else on 365. So this year I gave them a fresh look and took a second set of apples for comparison.
3rd September 2023
3rd Sep 23
8
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
apples
Dawn
ace
Nicely edited
September 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
September 3rd, 2023
Kathy
ace
Very nice look at those apples. That may be my supper tonight. With some peanut butter of course.
September 3rd, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Nice processing!
September 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice edits!
September 4th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool edits
September 4th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
I like it
September 4th, 2023
katy
ace
I like both of them and they complement each other very well with you artistic touch added to them
September 4th, 2023
