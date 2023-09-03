Previous
One Year Ago Today September 3 by olivetreeann
Photo 4628

One Year Ago Today September 3

One year ago today I photographed some apples but posted something else on 365. So this year I gave them a fresh look and took a second set of apples for comparison.
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Dawn ace
Nicely edited
September 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
September 3rd, 2023  
Kathy ace
Very nice look at those apples. That may be my supper tonight. With some peanut butter of course.
September 3rd, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Nice processing!
September 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice edits!
September 4th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Cool edits
September 4th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
I like it
September 4th, 2023  
katy ace
I like both of them and they complement each other very well with you artistic touch added to them
September 4th, 2023  
