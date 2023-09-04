Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4629
Shadows on My Dusty Floor
I'm assigning myself weekly themes this month and this week it's shadows. The title on this one says it all.
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
7
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9363
photos
202
followers
207
following
1268% complete
View this month »
4622
4623
4624
4625
4626
4627
4628
4629
Latest from all albums
4535
4626
4536
4627
4628
4537
4629
4538
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
4th September 2023 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
wood
Chris Cook
ace
X marks the spot.
September 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Nice abstract
September 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
September 5th, 2023
katy
ace
I like this as an avbstract with the shadows and the grain of the wood
September 5th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Can't see the dust but can see good tetures and an "X marks the spot" shadow.
September 5th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍😊
September 5th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
Wonderful lines in all shapes and sizes.
September 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close