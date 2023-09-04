Previous
Shadows on My Dusty Floor by olivetreeann
Photo 4629

Shadows on My Dusty Floor

I'm assigning myself weekly themes this month and this week it's shadows. The title on this one says it all.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1268% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
X marks the spot.
September 5th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Nice abstract
September 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely done
September 5th, 2023  
katy ace
I like this as an avbstract with the shadows and the grain of the wood
September 5th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Can't see the dust but can see good tetures and an "X marks the spot" shadow.
September 5th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍😊
September 5th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
Wonderful lines in all shapes and sizes.
September 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise