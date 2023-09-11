Sign up
Photo 4636
Photo 4636
Profoundly Piggy 1
A new theme this week- Piggy's favorite quotes using the word of the day. Today's word was- fruit.
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9377
photos
202
followers
206
following
1270% complete
4629
4630
4631
4632
4633
4634
4635
4636
4633
4542
4543
4634
4544
4635
4545
4636
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
11th September 2023 5:03pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
piggy
,
toyson365
,
365 toys
,
this is called a prosdoskian- it's logical but humorous statement with an unexpected twist
