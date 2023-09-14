Sign up
Previous
Photo 4639
Profoundly Piggy 4
Piggy is posting some of her favorite quotes this week based on the word of the day. Today's word is "lunch." This lunch was enjoyed by Miss Ann in Maine this past May.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
6th May 2023 2:30pm
piggy
,
lunch
,
toyson365
,
365toys
Shutterbug
ace
I love the processing and the “profound” words of Miss Piggy.
September 15th, 2023
Babs
ace
Lunch looks delicious. I see Piggy has brought her spare tyre along with her too, ha ha. Maybe ate too many cakes.
September 15th, 2023
