Previous
Photo 4650
OYAT 25
I'm finishing out the month with the same theme I began with-- One Year Ago Today-- I take a picture I shot a year ago and revisit it with some new processing. One year ago today I was having a burger with a friend.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
5
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9407
photos
202
followers
206
following
1273% complete
4643
4644
4645
4646
4647
4648
4649
4650
4647
4648
4557
4558
4649
198
4559
4650
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
23rd September 2022 12:55pm
Tags
food
,
hamburger
,
french fries
Kathy
ace
Yum. I've had no burger for almost two weeks and no fries in even longer.
September 25th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Mmm I’m with Kathy neither for a long time .
September 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the edit ! much more than I like burgers !!!!!!!!
September 25th, 2023
Diane
ace
Great edit. I can see this on the wall of a restaurant.
September 25th, 2023
katy
ace
@randystreat
good for you!
This is a wonderful edit Ann I agree with
@eudora
it would make a great piece of art for a burger joint!
September 26th, 2023
This is a wonderful edit Ann I agree with @eudora it would make a great piece of art for a burger joint!