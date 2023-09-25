Previous
OYAT 25

I'm finishing out the month with the same theme I began with-- One Year Ago Today-- I take a picture I shot a year ago and revisit it with some new processing. One year ago today I was having a burger with a friend.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Kathy ace
Yum. I've had no burger for almost two weeks and no fries in even longer.
September 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Mmm I’m with Kathy neither for a long time .
September 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the edit ! much more than I like burgers !!!!!!!!
September 25th, 2023  
Diane ace
Great edit. I can see this on the wall of a restaurant.
September 25th, 2023  
katy ace
@randystreat good for you!
This is a wonderful edit Ann I agree with @eudora it would make a great piece of art for a burger joint!
September 26th, 2023  
