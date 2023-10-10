Previous
The Root Cellar by olivetreeann
The Root Cellar

The Root Cellar is so named due to three massive chandeliers made from the root systems of Cherry trees that had to be cut down because they were diseased. Randy Detrick, the owner of Blue Ridge Winery, saw how beautiful they were and imagined they could be turned into some special lighting for this tasting room which is beneath the winery's retail store. He meticulously sanded every root and attached 30,000 Swarovski crystals to each chandelier. The Root Cellar is used for special occasions and tastings which feature a fine dining experience paired with Blue Ridge's award winning signature wines. The book apparently follows the process of turning roots into magnificent lighting fixtures.
Dawn ace
A nice collage
October 11th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
That's really clever of him
October 11th, 2023  
