Photo 4741
Catching Up 25 'Tis the Reason for the Season
A simple yet beautiful nativity scene from the Christmas light displays we drove around to look at in Delaware.
Almost done catching up with my first album in December. You know the drill...comment on one, some or none- it's up to you.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
nativity
,
dec23words
