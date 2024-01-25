Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4772
Time to Go Home
Today's word was "time" and this is what I thought of 5 minutes before it was time to go home and I realized I needed to take a shot for the word of the day. (o;
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9652
photos
198
followers
206
following
1307% complete
View this month »
4765
4766
4767
4768
4769
4770
4771
4772
Latest from all albums
4678
4769
4770
4679
4680
4771
4772
4681
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
25th January 2024 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
office
,
sign
,
closed
,
jan24words
Dorothy
ace
😊
January 26th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice quick thinking.
January 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close